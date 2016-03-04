Watch Dream Theater Play Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here"

The gang over at Classic Rock Magazine have posted a clip featuring a classy performance of a classic rock masterpiece.

Check out this pro-shot video of Dream Theater's John Petrucci (on a 12-string Taylor acoustic), Jordan Rudess (piano) and James LaBrie (vocals) performing Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" at a studio in Oslo, Norway.

At the 3:55 mark in the video, Petrucci—Guitar World's March 2016 cover star—discusses his love and appreciation of the song.

Dream Theater's epic new 34-song album, The Astonishing, is out now.

“It’s a lot to take in,” Petrucci says with a chuckle. “You have to kind of sit down and clear your mind, like you’re going to watch Lord of the Rings. But you know, when I presented the idea to the guys, right from the get-go, they weren’t daunted. They were like, “Yeah, this is awesome. Go for it. Let's do it.” Not one person said, “Eh, I don't know about this…” That was very encouraging to me, because I knew I was going to be asking a lot from everybody. They saw me in the back of the bus, in hotel rooms and on planes, writing every second I could, working on the story. Their support was just incredible.”

