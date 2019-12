(Image credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Last night, Roger Waters invited Chicago native and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder onstage to sing the chorus of the Pink Floyd classic, "Comfortably Numb."

It wasn't the first time the two legends have teamed up for a live performance of the song, as they previously played the song together at the 12-12-12 concert for victims of Hurricane Sandy.

You can watch the emotional performance below.