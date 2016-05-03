Watch Generation Axe Play Edgar Winter's "Frankenstein"

As we have reported once or twice, the Generation Axe tour—featuring Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi—kicked off April 5 in Seattle.

Three nights later (April 8), the tour—which puts five Guitar World cover stars at the same venue at the same time—made its way to Oakland, California's Fox Theater.

Below, you can check out a highlight from that show; it's a spirited performance of Edgar Winter's "Frankenstein" by four of the five guitarists (everyone except Malmsteen), each of whom plays a solo (and then some). "Frankenstein" was a highlight of Winter's 1973 album, They Only Come Out at Night. For your listening and viewing pleasure, we've included a killer clip of the Edgar Winter Group playing the song in '73 (middle video) and another Generation Axe peformance of the song—from April 6 in Vancouver (bottom video).

The Gen Axe gang will be ready to rock Toronto tomorrow night (May 4). You can check out all the remaining dates below.

For more information about the tour, visit generationaxe.com.

GENERATION AXE TOUR DATES