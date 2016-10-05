Watch George Lynch Play “Mr. Scary” at Dokken’s Only U.S. Reunion Show

(Image credit: Jun Sato/Getty Images)

Dokken’s classic lineup of Don Dokken, George Lynch, Jeff Pilson and Mick Brown took the stage together for the first time in 20 years on September 30. The four musicians performed in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as a one-off prelude to their six-show tour of Japan.

The videos below show footage from the group’s performance and include Lynch performing his signature tune, “Mr. Scary.” Clips of “Breaking the Chains,” “Into the Fire” and Dream Warriors” are shown as well.

Dokken previously acknowledged that many of the group’s U.S. fans would like the band to launch a full tour but says he likes working with his current lineup and fears old wounds might reopen if the original group stays together for long.

“My manager is getting hit up every day for pretty large sums of money to play festivals next summer, all over the world,” Dokken says. “But I had to say no. I love the band I have now; We’ve been together for 13 years, and I don’t want to hurt that franchise. Plus if we were to continue with [the original] lineup, old wounds might be opened, and I don’t want to revisit that. I don’t think any of us wants to.”