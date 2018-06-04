Watch Guns N' Roses Perform Velvet Revolver's "Slither" Live in Berlin

Last night, Guns N' Roses kicked off their European tour with a show at Olympiastadion in Berlin. During the show, the band surprised and thrilled the assembled masses with a cover of Velvet Revolver's "Slither," the first time the band has ever performed the song live. You can watch fan-filmed footage of the cover above.

Velvet Revolver featured then-former Guns N' Roses members Slash, Duff McKagan and Matt Sorum, and released two albums before disbanding in 2008 following the departure of frontman Scott Weiland.

"Slither" was the band's biggest hit, and even won the band a Grammy—for Best Hard Rock Performance—in 2004.

Guns N' Roses are just getting started with their latest run of Not in This Lifetime tour dates. You can check out their full itinerary below.

Stop by gunsnroses.com for more detailed ticket information.

Guns N' Roses 2018 Tour Dates:

6/03 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

6/06 - Odense, Denmark - Dyreskuepladsen

6/09 - Donnington, UK - Download Festival

6/12 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

6/15 - Firenze, Italy - Firenze Rocks

6/18 - Paris, France - Download Festival

6/21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

6/24 - Mannheim, Germany - Maimarktgelände

6/26 - Bordeaux, France - Matmut Stadium

6/29 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival

7/01 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadio Olympico

7/04 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark

7/07 - Leipzig, Germany - Festwiese

7/09 - Chorzow, Poland - Stadion Slaski

7/13 - Moscow, Russia - Otkritie Arena

7/16 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tallinn Song Festival Ground

7/19 - Oslo, Norway - Valle Hovin

7/21 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium

11/8: Jakarta, Indonesia

11/11: Manila, Philippines

11/14: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

11/17: Taipei, Taiwan

11/20: Hong Kong, China

11/21: Hong Kong, China

11/25: Abu Dhabi, UAE