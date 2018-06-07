Watch Guns N' Roses Play "Shadow of Your Love" For the First Time in 31 Years

Last night—during their show at Dyrskuepladsen in Odense, Denmark—Guns N' Roses performed "Shadow of Your Love" live for the first time since 1987. You can watch some fan-filmed footage of the performance above.

"Shadow of Your Love" was originally released as a B-side on the "It's So Easy/Mr. Brownstone" single in 1987, and also appeared on the 1988 Live From the Jungle EP and (in a different version) as the B-side to the "Live and Let Die" single in 1991.

Recently, the song has been given new life as the lead single from the band's upcoming Appetite for Destruction box set. The box set will be available June 29 via Universal Music Group.

You can preorder the Appetite for Destruction box set right here, and check out the original recording of "Shadow of Your Love" below.