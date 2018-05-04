Guns N' Roses Announce Enormous 'Appetite for Destruction' Reissue

Well, I guess we know now what that mysterious Appetite for Destruction-themed Guns N' Roses billboard we told you about earlier this week was teasing. Guns N' Roses have announced an enormous reissue of their blockbuster 1987 debut, Appetite for Destruction.

The reissue will be available in a number of different packages, ranging from a single-disc, remastered version of the original album, (the first time the album has ever been remastered) to the Locked N' Loaded box set edition, which will set you back $999. We'll break the packages down in further detail below.

The Deluxe Edition of the reissue is a 2-CD, $19.98 set featuring the remastered version of the original album, plus a disc of 18 highlights from the Super Deluxe Edition of the set, including 7 previously unreleased tracks like “Shadow of Your Love,” the 1986 Sound City Session tracks and the 1988 acoustic version of “Move to the City.” It also features expanded album art, with unreleased photos from Axl Rose's archive, and memorabilia.

The Super Deluxe Edition of the reissue is a 4-CD, $179 set featuring 49 previously unreleased tracks, a 96-page hardcover book featuring unreleased photos from Axl Rose's archive and a number of assorted merchandise including replica concert tickets, a wall poster, temporary band member tattoos , a Robert Williams painting litho, and a replica “Welcome to the Jungle” video shoot invite flyer originally drawn by Slash. You can watch an unboxing video of the massive set below.

The Locked N' Loaded box set has all the features of the Super Deluxe Edition, plus seven 12-inch 180g audiophile vinyl discs, seven 7-inch singles on yellow vinyl, a dozen lithos newly visualizing each song on Appetite, 5 custom hand-made metal-cast band skull face rings, 5 hand-made metal-cast band skull face lapel pins, buttons, patches, replica concert tickets and gig flyers, 5 metal skull face and signature-stamped guitar picks, a turntable mat, wall posters, replica ‘85/’86 club days banner, a numbered certificate of authenticity and more.

Each of the reissue packages will be available June 29 via Universal Music Group. You can preorder any of one of the sets right here.