Watch Jimmy Page, Jack White and The Edge Play "In My Time of Dying"

In 2009, Jimmy Page, The Edge and Jack White teamed up for It Might Get Loud, a fascinating documentary that explores the musical roots and playing styles of all three guitarists.

The film also features a remarkable meeting the three guitarists dubbed "The Summit," in which they discuss their respective styles, and take a turn jamming on each other's songs.

In this amazing clip, Page, The Edge and White jam on the blues classic—immortalized by Led Zepplein—"In My Time of Dying." Each armed with their own slides, the three have a remarkable amount of chemistry.

You can revisit our exclusive interview with the three guitarists here, and watch the video below.