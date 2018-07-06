Watch John 5's Blindfolded Demo of Fender's New Troublemaker Tele

John 5 recently stopped by Fender HQ for a video shoot.

The folks at Fender first blindfolded the great guitarist, then asked him to play a mysterious guitar. The guitar, as it turns out, was Fender's brand new Troublemaker Tele, the latest offering from the company's Parallel Universe series.

"We're getting weird now," John 5 says as he blindly explores the guitar's controls. "That's very strange, but I like it! I like cool and weird."

You can watch John 5's full demo the guitar above, and learn more about the new model—and the whole Parallel Universe series—over at fender.com.