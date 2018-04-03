Meet the Parallel Universe, Fender's New Strat-Tele Hybrid

No, you don't need to get your eyes checked. The guitar you're looking at, Fender's new Parallel Universe guitar, is a Strat-Tele hybrid. Fender took a traditional Tele body and gave it three Custom Shop ’69 Aged Strat pickups, a Strat synchronized tremolo bridge and Strat controls—including a single volume and two tone controls, plus a five-way switch.

The guitar also features an ash body with Strat comfort contours and a lacquer finish, an American Professional “deep C” neck profile and a 9.5”-radius fingerboard. The guitar also comes with a hardshell case and a certificate of authenticity. The Parallel Universe guitar is available now for $1,999.99.

For more on the guitar, stop by fender.com.