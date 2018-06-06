Watch Judas Priest Play "Night Comes Down" For the First Time in 34 Years

During their show Tuesday night, June 5, at the Oslo Spektrum in Oslo, Norway, Judas Priest decided to bring out a deep cut that they hadn't performed live in a very long time. Deep into their set, the band played "Night Comes Down"—from their 1984 album, Defenders of the Faith—for the first time in 34 years. You can watch the performance above.

This isn't the first time on the Firepower tour that Judas Priest have resurrected a long-dormant track from deep in their back catalog. Last month, at a show in San Antonio, they played "Tyrant"—a fan favorite from their 1976 album, Sad Wings of Destiny—live for the first time in 35 years.

Judas Priest are currently on the European leg of their Firepower tour. Later this summer though, they will return to the United States for a co-headlining trek with Deep Purple. You can check out the dates for that tour below.

For more on Judas Priest, head on over to judaspriest.com.

Deep Purple and Judas Priest North American Tour Dates:

8/21 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

8/22 — Chicago, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/24 — Detroit, MI — Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

8/25 — Mt. Pleasant, MI — Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

8/27 — Hamilton, ON — FirstOntario Centre

8/29 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

8/30 — Quebec City, QC — Centre Videotron

9/1 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/2 — Bethel Woods, NY — Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

9/5 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/6 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

9/8 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9/9 — Camden, NJ — BB&T Pavilion

9/11 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

9/12 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily's Place

9/14 — Atlanta, GA — Verizon Amphitheatre

9/16 — Biloxi, MS — Mississippi Coast Coliseum

9/18 — Kansas City, MO — Starlight Theatre

9/20 — Welch, MN — Treasure Island Casino

9/21 — Council Bluffs, IA — Harrah's Council Bluffs

9/23 — Denver, CO — Pepsi Center

9/26 — San Diego, CA — Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

9/27 — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre

9/29 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/30 — Wheatland, CA — Toyota Amphitheatre