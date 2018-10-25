Watch Judas Priest Tear Through “Electric Eye” at the US Festival in 1983

Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton was born on October 25, 1947. In honor of his 71st birthday, check out this classic clip of Judas Priest performing “Electric Eye” to kick off their set at the US Festival in San Bernardino, California, on May 29, 1983.

Tipton, who joined Judas Priest in 1974, announced his retirement from touring with the band in February, 2018, after going public with his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease. He made several guest appearances with the band on their Firepower tour, though his slot has been filled on the road by producer and guitarist Andy Sneap.

In an interview with Guitar World earlier this year, Tipton didn’t rule out future work with Priest: “I haven’t at the moment decided to leave the band, but I shan’t be touring 18 months at a time anymore. I’ve always felt strongly about my music and every aspect of Priest. You’ve got performance and you’ve got recording and you’ve got songwriting. Creativity-wise, the Parkinson’s has never affected my songwriting or my ability to play and produce songs as part of the writing team.”