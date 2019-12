Here's a brief video from 2010 that turned up in our inbox this morning.

It shows a little girl, Yulitza Pinzon, playing a bandola, a four-stringed pear-shaped chordophone instrument that's common in Venezuela and Colombia. It's related to the bandurria and mandolin.

Based on the comments we've seen, all of which are in Spanish, Yulitza lives in Venezuela and is playing a traditional form of Venezuelan music called llanera, or "musica llanera." Enjoy!