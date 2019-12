Metallica have posted a nine-minute video featuring behind-the-scenes footage from the writing and recording sessions for their latest single, "Moth Into Flame."

The song is the opening track from the band's new album, Hardwired...to Self-Destruct, which is due November 18. It's the band's first studio album in eight years since Death Magnetic in 2008, which is the longest gap between two studio albums for the band.