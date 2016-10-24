Watch Metallica Cover the Clash and Jam with Neil Young

(Image credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images (both photos))

Saturday night, Metallica made their first full-band Bridge School Benefit appearance since 2007.

The heavy metal legends' Bridge School Benefit sets—which take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California—are usually filled with surprises, and this year was no different. At one point, they welcomed Neil Young onto the stage to jam on "Mr. Soul," a Young-penned single released by the Buffalo Springfield in mid-1967.

You can watch the performance in the top video. Starting at 1:43, Young and Kirk Hammett trade acoustic guitar solos during the song's extended instrumental break.

Metallica also played a rarely heard Load track—"Hero of the Day"—plus "Whiskey in a Jar," "Seek & Destroy," "Bleeding Me" and "Hardwired," which made its acoustic debut. They also played the Clash's "Clampdown" (from London Calling) for the first time ever (middle video).

The band's new album, Hardwired...to Self-Destruct, is due November 18. It's their first studio album since 2008's Death Magnetic. The eight-year gap is the longest ever between Metallica studio albums.

You can watch Metallica'a entire Bridge School Benefit performance in the bottom video.