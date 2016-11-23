Watch Metallica Play a 600-Person 'Hardwired' Fan Show in London

(Image credit: Metallica/Getty Images)

On November 18, Metallica celebrated the release of their new album, Hardwired...to Self-Destruct, with a special show for 600 lucky fans at the House of Vans in London.

You can stream the entire two-hour gig below for a limited time via the band's YouTube channel.

As expected, the House of Vans show included a healthy dose of Hardwired...to Self-Destruct tunes, including "Hardwired," "Atlas, Rise!" and "Moth Into Flame," plus a smorgasbord of selections from throughout Metallica's career. They even threw in a Budgie cover ("Breadfan"), plus "Sad But True," "One," "Master of Puppets" and "Enter Sandman."

Metallica are home for Thanksgiving now, but they'll be heading to Toronto November 29, followed by a hometown show in Oakland December 17. After that, it's off to Korea and China to kick off 2017. Check out all their upcoming dates right here.

Hardwired...to Self-Destruct is at the top of the charts in 57 countries.