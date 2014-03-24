Watch: Metallica Release Pro-Shot Live Footage of New Song, "Lords of Summer"

The very active gang over at MetallicaTV have released official, pro-shot footage of Metallica performing their epic new song, "Lords of Summer," two Sundays ago — March 16 — in Bogotá, Colombia.

The song was written by the band specifically for their "Metallica By Request" tour.

Last week, Metallica released the "Garage Demo" version of "Lords of Summer," which you can check out here.

Metallica have made the entire Bogotá show available for download at LiveMetallica.com.

Check out the footage and let us know what you think!