Watch Metallica's James Hetfield "Audition" for ‘Call of Duty’ — Video

As part of the Call of Duty: Black Ops III charity campaign to help military veterans find employment after their service, the charity group Omaze has released a new video showing celebrities “auditioning’ to play the role of a zombie in the video game.

Among the people giving it their best is Metallica's James Hetfield. Check out the video below for the full audition reel.

To find out more about the Call of Duty charity, visit Omaze. Everyone who donates also will be entered into a drawing to become a virtual zombie in ‘Black Ops III.’

Hopefully the winner will do as good a job as Hetfield and M. Shadows.