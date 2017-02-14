Watch Metallica’s “Moth into Flame” Grammy Performance Without Mic Issues

(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

A video that features all of James Hetfield’s vocals from Metallica’s Grammy performance with Lady Gaga is currently streaming.

Metallica’s Romanian fan club, RoLoad, has uploaded the video showing the group and Lady Gaga performing “Moth into Flame” at Sunday’s Grammy Awards. The broadcast was marred by a problem that left Hetfield’s mic silent for much of the song.

RoLoad, which posted the video on its Facebook page, notes that the web feed of Metallica’s performance was fine: “Only the TV broadcast had problems for some reason.”

Hetfield was evidently unable to hear himself onstage or be heard in the venue. He eventually moved over to share Lady Gaga’s mic, though his microphone problem was fixed by the song’s end.

TMZ reports that the frontman’s mic worked fine during the band’s line check prior to the performance but was accidentally unplugged by a stagehand.

The Recording Academy has offered up a slightly different explanation. A spokesperson says, “What we believe happened was that either a dancer or an extra clipped the line running on the floor and it unplugged at the base of the mic. It was, of course, accidental.”

You can watch the entire performance, minus the mic issues, below.