Watch Metallica's 'The Night Before' Pre-Super Bowl Show

This past Saturday night, Metallica performed in front of a massive hometown crowd at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Metallica even streamed the show—dubbed "The Night Before"—live via LiveMetallica, one of the band's official YouTube channels.

The pro-shot show, which you can watch in its entirety below, was Metallica's first concert of 2016, a year that promises to be pretty huge for the venerable foursome. The show's name refers, of course, to the fact that it took place the night before another huge Bay Area event, Super Bowl 50. Sunday's game was played at Levi's Stadium in nearby Santa Clara, home of the San Francisco 49ers. The Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10; hope some of you won some pool money!

"There's a lot of excitement in the air, both from people that live here in the Bay Area and from all corners of the world," drummer Lars Ulrich told Rolling Stone before the show. "It's an awesome thing to be a part of and to have in our back yard."

Frontman James Hetfield told the Associated Press prior to the performance, “The fan base is really wide, but as far as playing halftime for the Super Bowl, I have a feeling that ship has passed. We’re not a variety show. We’re not pop. We’re not sparkly and all that kind of stuff that I think seems to be what is needed for that.”