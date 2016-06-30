Watch the New Video for the Beatles’ “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”

(Image credit: RB/Getty Images)

The Beatles’ song “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” has been treated to a new video to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Cirque du Soleil’s Beatles show, Love.

The show, which is presented at the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, features Cirque du Soleil’s troupe performing to classic Beatles songs.

“While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” composed by George Harrison, appeared on the group’s self-titled “White Album” from 1968 and features lead guitar work by Harrison’s friend Eric Clapton. The Love version of the song is heavily stripped down and features strings. It was mixed by Beatles producer George Martin and, like all tracks featured on the corresponding Love album, is among the last of the late producer’s works.