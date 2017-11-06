Watch Paul Gilbert Play "While My Guitar Gently Weeps"

(Image credit: Epsilon/Getty Images)

As our readers know, if you want to watch talented guitarists wail over the shred-friendly "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" chord progression, you've come to the right place.

In the past few years alone, we've shared popular clips of the classic Beatles song being performed by George Harrison (who wrote it), Eric Clapton (who played on the original recording), Gary Moore, Prince, Tom Petty,Regina Spektor, Joe Walsh, Dave Grohl and Gary Clark Jr., to name just a few.

And now there's this: a live 2003 version of the tune by Yellow Matter Custard, featuring Paul Gilbert on some pretty astounding lead guitar.

Yellow Matter Custard was (still is?) a Beatles-tribute supergroup featuring Gilbert, Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater, the Winery Dogs), Neal Morse (Transatlantic, Spock's Beard) and Matt Bissonette (David Lee Roth, Joe Satriani, Electric Light Orchestra). Kasim Sulton (Utopia) played bass with the band in 2011, replacing Bissonette.

They took their name from another Beatles song, "I Am the Walrus," which features the line "Yellow matter custard, dripping from a dead dog's eye."

Even by "Paul Gilbert standards," this is an incredible guitar solo. Unless, of course, you share the "too many notes" mindset of the Emperor in Amadeus.

Either way, be sure to check it out. The top video features the entire song, which was shot at New York City's B.B. King Blues Club & Grill on May 18, 2003. The bottom video cuts to the chase and goes directly to Gilbert's second guitar solo.

It's quality work!