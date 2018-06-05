Watch Richie Kotzen's New "Riot" Music Video

Richie Kotzen has premiered the music video for a new song called "Riot." You can check it out above.

The video—which features Kotzen, plus bassist Dylan Wilson and drummer Mike Bennett—was shot in Los Angeles, and directed by Vicente Cordero. The single will be available Thursday, June 7, on all digital platforms.

"We made a music video to go with the song and really wanted to focus on the performance of the band more than a story line," Kotzen said about the video. "One of the things I love about this track is the interplay between the guitar, bass, and drums. Although I wrote the musical lines we are playing, my goal was to somehow capture the live energy of my band on the final recording."

"Dylan, Mike, and I have been touring together for seven years and there are some live recordings out there, but we never spent much time together in the studio recording," he continued. "I feel like this new recording is a great example of all three of us playing at the top of our potential."

Kotzen's most recent full-length solo effort was 2017's Salting Earth.

For more on Kotzen, head on over to richiekotzen.com.