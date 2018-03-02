Watch Robert Plant Play "New World" on the 'Late Late Show with James Corden'

Last night, Robert Plant stopped by the Late Late Show with James Corden. During his appearance, he performed "New World"—a meditative cut from his new album, Carry Fire—with his band, the Sensational Space Shifters. You can watch the performance above.

For the show, Plant also sat down for an interview with Corden, during which he told an amusing anecdote about the the time he sang Elvis at a karaoke bar in Hong Kong.

Plant was visiting the city with his son and had admittedly "had too much to drink." After choosing his Elvis song, he noticed a Taiwanese Elvis impersonator go up to the table and, of course, choose an Elvis song.

"I was neck and neck with this guy," Plant joked. "But all the time, the Chinese were going for the Taiwanese guy, and I was really, really good."

You can watch the interview below.