Canadian prog-rock legends Rush recently began their 40th anniversary R40 Live Tour with a show at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Though their set featured classics like "The Spirit of Radio" and "Tom Sawyer," it also featured notably obscure cuts, like "Lakeside Park" and "What You're Doing."

Check out this video of the band performing "Jacob's Ladder," a song from Permanent Waves that the band hadn't played live in 35 years!