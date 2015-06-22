Watch Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators' Entire Hellfest Set — Video

This summer, Slash has been busy touring the world with his trusty backing band, Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.

If you haven't been able to catch them live, this full, professionally shot video of the group's entire, hard-rocking set at Hellfest in Clisson, France, might be just what you need for a Monday.

The band played:

01. "You're a Lie"

02. "Nightrain "

03. "Avalon"

04. "Back from Cali"

05. "You Could Be Mine"

06. "The Dissident"

07. "World on Fire"

08. "Anastasia"

09. "Sweet Child O' Mine"

10. "Slither"

11. "Paradise City"

Check it out below, and let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook!