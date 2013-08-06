Watch the Winning Video in Guitar World's "Raining Blood" Transcription Challenge

Last month, Guitar World launched its latest transcription challenge, asking readers to learn a portion of Slayer's "Raining Blood," the transcription for which appears on Page 112 of our August 2013 issue (with Slayer's Jeff Hanneman on the cover).

Over the course of several weeks, guitarists checked out the transcription, learned the applicable section of the song (sections A, B and C, before the vocals kick in) and sent us videos of themselves playing to no backing track at all, to their own backing track, to the Slayer recording — or to the accompaniment of their own band.

The prize? A new Marshall MG Series MG15CFXMS 15W Mini Stack Carbon Fiber guitar amp (MSRP: $540). For more about this amp, visit marshallamps.com.

After much deliberation, the Guitar World editors have chosen Canadian guitarist Yves Custeau as the winner of the Slayer challenge! You can check out his winning video below (It's the top video).

For your viewing pleasure, we've also included the two runner-up videos, both of which were sent to us by the guitarists in a metal band called Chaos Reigns. Check out all three videos below (and try to watch the Chaos Reigns videos until the end).

Thank you, as always, to all the awesome guitarists out there who entered our latest transcription challenge! Stay tuned for the next one!

WINNER: Yves Custeau

RUNNER-UP: Dylan Mays of Chaos Reigns

RUNNER-UP: Mike Gismondi of Chaos Reigns