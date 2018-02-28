Watch Yngwie Malmsteen Play "Eruption" with His Teeth—Plus Bach, Blackmore, Hendrix and More

You never know what kind of wonderful (and/or completely horrible) stuff will turn up on YouTube at any given moment. For instance, check out this interesting series of three brief videos starring none other than Yngwie Malmsteen, who is shown:

1. Playing a bit of Eddie Van Halen's "Eruption" with his teeth (above)

2. Playing his favorite Jimi Hendrix riffs (above)

3. Playing his favorite Ritchie Blackmore guitar solos (below, top video)

4. Playing Bach—and admitting to playing it sloppily, not that there's anything wrong with that (below, bottom video)...

...and more. We also found some awesome cat videos and something about changing the spark plugs on a Ford F150, which we'll save for some other time.