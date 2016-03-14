Watch Zakk Wylde's All-Out "Purple Haze" Shred Fest

One of the biggest draws on this year's Experience Hendrix tour is the one and only Zakk Wylde.

Below, check out Wylde's February 27 performance of Hendrix's "Purple Haze" at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

After starting things off very much by the book, Wylde & Co. turn the classic 1967 tune into an all-out, extended shred fest, during which the guitarist pulls out all the stops and tricks—including (at 5:42) playing his guitar behind his head, Hendrix-style.

"It's an honor to celebrate Jimi Hendrix's legacy and greatness with so many other amazing players, who have become great friends and family to me,” Wylde said before the tour started late last month. “His influence and inspiration will forever be undeniable.”

To catch Wylde and the rest of the gang—including Buddy Guy, Billy Cox, Eric Johnson, Dweezil Zappa, Jonny Lang and more—in action at a city near you, visit experiencehendrixtour.com.

Wylde's new solo album, Book of Shadows II, will be released April 8 via Entertainment One Music (eOne Music). The disc, his first solo release in 20 years, is the followup to 1996’s Book of Shadows. The album is available for preorder at bookofshadows2.com and iTunes. Wylde also will take part in this year's Generation Axe Tour with Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi. Head here for more information.