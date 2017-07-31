Watch Weezer Spoof Guns N' Roses' "Paradise City" in New Music Video

Weezer have tipped their collective hats (or, in this case, top hats) to Guns N' Roses in their new music video, "Feels Like Summer (Roses N' Weezer Version)." The video, which was shot last month at Goldenvoice’s new Arroyo Seco Weekend festival in Pasadena, California, was clearly inspired by GNR's iconic 1988 “Paradise City” video, much of which was shot at the '88 Monsters of Rock festival at Donington Park. Be sure to check it out below.

By the way, we've also included the original GNR clip for reference. Below that, we've provided Weezer's upcoming tour dates. Enjoy!

WEEZER ON TOUR:

8/20/17 Oro-Medonte, Canada @ The Big Feastival

8/26/17 Monterrey, Mexico @ Hellow Music Festival

9/2/17 Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot

9/9/17 Kansas City, KS @ 96.5 The Buzz’s Beach Ball

9/10/17 St. Louis, MO @ LouFest

9/15/17 Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO

9/16/17 Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

9/17/17 New York, NY @ The Meadows Music and Arts Festival

10/5/17 Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

10/6/17 Napa, CA @ Silverado Resort and Spa

10/7/17 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/15/17 Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle (with The Orwells)

10/16/17 Cologne, Germany @ Ewerk (with The Orwells)

10/18/17 Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique (with The Orwells)

10/19/17 Paris, France @ Olympia (with The Orwells)

10/21/17 Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 (with The Orwells)

10/23/17 Leeds, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy (with The Orwells)

10/24/17 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy (with The Orwells)

10/25/17 Manchester, United Kingdom @ O2 Apollo (with The Orwells)

10/27/17 Birmingham, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy (with The Orwells)

10/28/17 London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Arena (with Ash, The Orwells)