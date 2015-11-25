Whitesnake Premiere Music Video for Their Cover of Deep Purple's "The Gypsy"

Whitesnake has shared the official music video for "The Gypsy," a track from the band's latest album, The Purple Album, which was released in May.

The video, which youi can check out below, includes footage from the band's "The Purple Tour," which kicked off in the U.S. several days after the album's release.

Coverdale was a member of Deep Purple from 1973 to 1976 and recorded three albums with the band—Burn, Stormbringer (both 1974) and Come Taste the Band (1975).

The Purple Album was the result of Coverdale's failed attempt to reunite with former Deep Purple guitarist Ritchie Blackmore following the 2012 death of Deep Purple keyboardist Jon Lord. Coverdale said his wife suggested that he take the groundwork that was laid for the Deep Purple covers project and fashion it into a Whitesnake project.

“I took a little time to think about it,” Coverdale said. “I spoke to my musicians, and everybody was incredibly positive, so it was all systems go.” He added that it's “a huge thank-you from me to Deep Purple for the opportunity I was given over 40 years ago.”

Guitar-wise, The Purple Album features Joel Hoekstra (formerly of Night Ranger) and Reb Beach (Winger).