Whole Lotta Sound Effects: Michael Winslow Covers Led Zeppelin — Video

We know this isn't exactly a new video, but it seems the 4-year-old clip was randomly "discovered" and shared—several thousand times—on Facebook earlier this week.

It's a bizarre, brief but nifty cover of Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love" featuring actor/comedian Michael Winslow—that guy from Police Academy, Spaceballs and Gremilns.

Winslow is known as the "Man of 10,000 Sound Effects," and it's easy to see why in this clip.

The (real) guitar player is a fellow named Odd Nordstoga, and the clip is from a Norwegian talk show called Senkveld med Thomas og Harald. Enjoy!

