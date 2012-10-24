The Yardbirds to Release New Live/Documentary DVD, 'Making Tracks'

The Yardbirds have announced the release of a limited-edition two-disc live/documentary DVD, Making Tracks.

The DVD, which was shot at multiple U.S. shows from 2010 to 2012, chronicles the ultimate Yardbirds touring experience. It was shot in high definition with six cameras.

Disc one, Making Tracks, features 17 songs, including previously unreleased new material. Disc two, Glimpses, features an in-depth Yardbirds tour documentary, the result of camera crews being given unprecedented access to behind-the-scenes activity.

The second disc also includes additional Yardbirds songs, interviews with band members, a Boston-area music-shop tour with Yardbirds guitarist Ben King and two songs by The Jim McCarty Band.

After breaking up in the late '60s — and almost immediately morphing into Led Zeppelin — The Yardbirds, who spawned the careers of Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page, re-united in 1995, just a few years after their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The band features original members Jim McCarty (drums) and Chris Dreja (rhythm guitar). Lead guitarist Ben King joined in 2005; singer Andy Mitchell and bassist Dave Smale joined in 2009.

The DVD release is timed to celebrate The Yardbirds' 50th anniversary in 2013. It is produced and directed by Bruce Macomber for Reel Time Productions and released by Howlin’ Wolf Pictures in association with The Yardbirds.

