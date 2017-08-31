Year of October Premiere New Song, “Come & Get It”

(Image credit: Official Press Photo)

Year of October—a fiery husband-wife duo (and a drummer)—have premiered a new song, “Come & Get It," and you can check it out below. The song is from the band's upcoming album, Trouble Comes, which will be released October 31. Just in time for trouble!

Formed at University of Kentucky in 2010, Year of October is the passion project of Phlecia and Josh Sullivan (and a drummer).

They've combined their diverse influences—Led Zeppelin and the Beatles for Josh; Etta James and Ella Fitzgerald for Phlecia—and turned it into something that truly stands out. Maybe it's their clawing Nashville-rock edge and soulful, swirling vocals. Maybe its their unique brand of blues rock. Maybe it's the drummer!

They've played more than 250 shows across the South and have built a devoted community of fans. Trouble Comes follows the band's first two releases, Stories and Golden Days.

For more information, visit yearofoctober.com.