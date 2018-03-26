Yes Announce 50th Anniversary American Tour

Yes—with a lineup of Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood—have announced a 50th anniversary tour of America. It will take place this summer.
Titled Yes50: Celebrating 50 Years of Yes, the 30-plus date trek will take the band across the country throughout the months of June and July. Tickets for the shows will go on sale to the public beginning this Friday, March 30 or Saturday, March 31, with select shows going on sale in early April.
"Much has changed since I joined Yes in 1970, but the core elements of the band have remained consistent," Howe said in a press release. "We want to mark this anniversary with a tour that encompasses some of our best-loved work and revisit a few classic pieces that have been lost for a while. We look forward to sharing the 50th anniversary with the fanbase, playing classic songs that celebrate the broad musical style of Yes."
"I have been blessed to be a member of this amazing band's rhythm section for the past 46 years, mostly in the company of my great friend Chris Squire, and latterly alongside Chris' chosen successor, Billy Sherwood, who is receiving recognition for stepping into Chris' pre-eminent bass and vocals," Alan White added. "Each night we are pausing to reflect on Chris' importance to Yes, his desire that we should continue to share Yes music on stages worldwide, and the specific dedication of 'Onward' to his huge memory. I'm so grateful to continue to be performing on stages for our dedicated fans and look forward to celebrating our 50th Anniversary in America. It has been a great ride!"
You can see the band's full itinerary below.
For tickets and more info, head on over to yesworld.com.
Yes 2018 Summer Tour Dates:
Tue 6/5 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre
Wed 6/6 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre
Fri 6/8 New Buffalo, MI Four Winds Casino Ballroom
Sun 6/10 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre
Mon 6/11 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
Wed 6/13 Boise, ID CenturyLink Arena
Thu 6/14 Woodinville, WA Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Sat 6/16 Bakersfield, CA Spectrum Amphitheater
Sun 6/17 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim
Tue 6/19 Los Angeles, CA Ford Theatre
Wed 6/20 San Jose, CA City National Civic
Fri 6/22 Wendover, NV Peppermill Casino Hall
Sat 6/23 Laughlin, NV Edgewater Hotel & Casino
Sun 6/24 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort & Casino
Thu 6/28 Interlochen, MI Kresge Auditorium
Fri 6/29 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live
Sat 6/30 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
Mon 7/2 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
Thu 7/5 Pittsburgh, PA Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
Fri 7/6 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak
Sat 7/7 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater
Tue 7/10 Boston, MA The Wilbur Theatre
Wed 7/11 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Sat 7/14 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana Casino
Sun 7/15 Staten Island, NY St. George Theatre
Tue 7/17 Peekskill, NY Paramount Hudson Valley
Wed 7/18 Westbury, NY Theatre at Westbury
Fri 7/20 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
Sat 7/21 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
Mon 7/23 Washington, DC Warner Theatre
Thu 7/26 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theatre
Fri 7/27 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live
Sat 7/28 Atlanta, GA Atlanta Symphony Hall