Yes Announce 50th Anniversary American Tour

(Image credit: Glenn Gottlieb)

Yes—with a lineup of Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood—have announced a 50th anniversary tour of America. It will take place this summer.

Titled Yes50: Celebrating 50 Years of Yes, the 30-plus date trek will take the band across the country throughout the months of June and July. Tickets for the shows will go on sale to the public beginning this Friday, March 30 or Saturday, March 31, with select shows going on sale in early April.

"Much has changed since I joined Yes in 1970, but the core elements of the band have remained consistent," Howe said in a press release. "We want to mark this anniversary with a tour that encompasses some of our best-loved work and revisit a few classic pieces that have been lost for a while. We look forward to sharing the 50th anniversary with the fanbase, playing classic songs that celebrate the broad musical style of Yes."

"I have been blessed to be a member of this amazing band's rhythm section for the past 46 years, mostly in the company of my great friend Chris Squire, and latterly alongside Chris' chosen successor, Billy Sherwood, who is receiving recognition for stepping into Chris' pre-eminent bass and vocals," Alan White added. "Each night we are pausing to reflect on Chris' importance to Yes, his desire that we should continue to share Yes music on stages worldwide, and the specific dedication of 'Onward' to his huge memory. I'm so grateful to continue to be performing on stages for our dedicated fans and look forward to celebrating our 50th Anniversary in America. It has been a great ride!"

You can see the band's full itinerary below.

For tickets and more info, head on over to yesworld.com.

Yes 2018 Summer Tour Dates:

Tue 6/5 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre

Wed 6/6 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre

Fri 6/8 New Buffalo, MI Four Winds Casino Ballroom

Sun 6/10 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre

Mon 6/11 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

Wed 6/13 Boise, ID CenturyLink Arena

Thu 6/14 Woodinville, WA Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

Sat 6/16 Bakersfield, CA Spectrum Amphitheater

Sun 6/17 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim

Tue 6/19 Los Angeles, CA Ford Theatre

Wed 6/20 San Jose, CA City National Civic

Fri 6/22 Wendover, NV Peppermill Casino Hall

Sat 6/23 Laughlin, NV Edgewater Hotel & Casino

Sun 6/24 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort & Casino

Thu 6/28 Interlochen, MI Kresge Auditorium

Fri 6/29 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

Sat 6/30 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

Mon 7/2 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Thu 7/5 Pittsburgh, PA Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Fri 7/6 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak

Sat 7/7 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater

Tue 7/10 Boston, MA The Wilbur Theatre

Wed 7/11 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Sat 7/14 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana Casino

Sun 7/15 Staten Island, NY St. George Theatre

Tue 7/17 Peekskill, NY Paramount Hudson Valley

Wed 7/18 Westbury, NY Theatre at Westbury

Fri 7/20 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

Sat 7/21 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

Mon 7/23 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

Thu 7/26 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theatre

Fri 7/27 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live

Sat 7/28 Atlanta, GA Atlanta Symphony Hall