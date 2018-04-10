Yes Featuring Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman Announce 50th Anniversary World Tour

Yes Featuring Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman have announced a 50th anniversary world tour.

The tour—which they've dubbed Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman: 100 Show World Tour—begins in June in Warsaw, Poland, and features shows in Scandinavia, Germany, the U.K. and North America in 2018, going on to South America, Central and Southern Europe and ending in Japan and the Far East in 2019.

One of the band's North American shows will be at the Whiskey a Go Go in Los Angeles, where Yes first headlined back in 1971.

Now, in case you're a bit confused, Yes Featuring Anderson, Rabin, Wakeman are a different group from Yes, a group that also is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Yes with an American tour.

You can see the full lineup of Yes Featuring Anderson, Rabin, Wakeman's current itinerary below.

For tickets and more information, head on over to yesfeaturingarw.com.

Yes Featuring Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman Tour Dates:

Jun 03: Park Sowińskiego—Warsaw, Poland

Jun 05: Zelt Festival—Mannheim, Germany

Jun 07: Sentrum Scene—Oslo, Norway

Jun 09: Sweden Rock Festival—Solvesborg, Sweden

Jun 10: Vega—Copenhagen, Denmark

Jun 12: Newcastle City Hall—Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom

Jun 13: York Barbican—York, United Kingdom

Jun 17: Stone Free Festival—London, United Kingdom

Aug 26: Whisky A Go Go—Los Angeles, CA

Aug 27: Humphrey’s By The Bay—San Diego, CA

Aug 29: Greek Theatre—Los Angeles, CA

Aug 31: Celebrity Theatre—Phoenix, AZ

Sep 01: Westgate Resort & Casino—Las Vegas, NV

Sep 03: Levitt Pavilion—Denver, CO

Sep 05: Riverside Theater—Milwaukee, WI

Sep 07: Ravinia—Chicago, IL

Sep 08: Hard Rock Live—Northfield, OH

Sep 09—Rose Music Center: Huber Heights, OH