Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman Announce North American Tour

As reported here, prog-rock legends Yes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last week.
The event boasted performances by past and present members of the band, including co-founding vocalist Jon Anderson (who joined the band on stage for the first time in 13 years), former Yes guitarist Trevor Rabin and former Yes keyboard player Rick Wakeman—all of whom shared the stage with current Yes members Steve Howe and Alan White (not to mention Rush's Geddy Lee).
And now there's this:
Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman have announced that, effective immediately, they will be known as Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman. They've also announced a North American tour that'll kick off in August (check out all the dates below).
When the trio toured last year, they used their last names as their official band name. Not anymore.
“It's very simple," Anderson says. “The fans want it, we want it and it's our right to use the name. Yes music is in our DNA.”
According to a press release, the trio also will record new material throughout the summer for a projected 2018 release. Plans also are in the works for a new DVD that was shot at the final UK show of Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman's recent European tour.
How do current Yes members Howe, White, Geoff Downes, Billy Sherwood and Jon Davison feel about all this? Here's an official statement from the band:
"While Jon Anderson has rights to use the name as one of the co-owners of the trademark, Yes’ position is that every effort should be made by promoters, ticket agencies and all involved to respect Yes’ magnificent and loyal fanbase and minimize confusion regarding the use of Yes Featuring Anderson, Rabin, Wakeman.”
They'll also be touring this year, also starting in August.
Yes was co-founded in 1968 by Anderson and bassist Chris Squire, who died in 2015. While Wakeman is mostly associated with the Seventies "prog era" of the band, and Rabin is associated with the band's Eighties "pop era," Anderson is the bridge between the two. Other touring band members include Lee Pomeroy on bass and Louis Molino III on drums.
For an article that lists all the past (and present) members of Yes—and that might hopefully clear up a few things—head here.
Stay tuned for updates!
2017 Yes featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman Tour Dates
All shows are going on sale soon. Visit YESfeaturingARW.com for more info.
- Sat/ Aug- 26 Stockton, CA Bob Hope Theater
- Mon/ Aug- 28 Saratoga, CA Mountain Winery
- Tue/Aug-29 Friant, CA Table Mountain Casino
- Thu/ Aug- 31 Las Vegas, NV Smith Center
- Sat/ Sep- 2 Layton, UT The Kenley Amphitheater
- Sun/ Sep- 3 Littleton, CO Hudson Gardens
- Tue/ Sep- 5 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Center
- Thu/ Sep- 7 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater
- Sat/ Sep- 9 Hammond, IN Venue at the Horseshoe Casino
- Tue/ Sep- 12 Kettering, OH Fraze Pavilion
- Wed/ Sep- 13 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap
- Fri/ Sep- 15 Akron, OH Goodyear Theater at East End
- Sat/ Sep- 16 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
- Mon/ Sep- 18 Quebec City, QC Grand Theatre du Quebec City
- Tue/ Sep- 19 Montreal, QC St. Denis Theatre
- Thu/Sep-21 Port Chester , NY Capitol Theatre
- Sat/ Sep- 23 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre
- Sun/ Sep- 24 Brookville, NY Tilles Center
- Wed/ Sep- 27 Newark, NJ NJ PAC (New Jersey Performing Arts Center)
- Fri/ Sep- 29 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center
- Sat/ Sep- 30 Trenton, NJ Patriots Theater at the War Memorial
- Sun/ Oct- 1 Philadelphia, PA Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center
- Wed/ Oct- 4 Boston, MA Orpheum Theater
- Thu/Oct-5 Albany, NY Palace Theatre Tue/Oct-10 Melbourne, FL King Center For The Performing Arts
- Sat/ Oct- 7 Niagara Falls, NY Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino
- Sun/ Oct- 8 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre
- Wed/ Oct- 11 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
- Fri/Oct-13 West Palm Beach, FL Kravis Center For The Performing Arts
- Sat/Oct-14 Miami, FL Adrienne Arsht Center For The Perf. Arts
Photo: Fred Kuhlman