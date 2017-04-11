Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman Announce North American Tour

(Image credit: Deborah Anderson Creative)

As reported here, prog-rock legends Yes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last week.

The event boasted performances by past and present members of the band, including co-founding vocalist Jon Anderson (who joined the band on stage for the first time in 13 years), former Yes guitarist Trevor Rabin and former Yes keyboard player Rick Wakeman—all of whom shared the stage with current Yes members Steve Howe and Alan White (not to mention Rush's Geddy Lee).

And now there's this:

Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman have announced that, effective immediately, they will be known as Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman. They've also announced a North American tour that'll kick off in August (check out all the dates below).

When the trio toured last year, they used their last names as their official band name. Not anymore.

“It's very simple," Anderson says. “The fans want it, we want it and it's our right to use the name. Yes music is in our DNA.”

According to a press release, the trio also will record new material throughout the summer for a projected 2018 release. Plans also are in the works for a new DVD that was shot at the final UK show of Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman's recent European tour.

How do current Yes members Howe, White, Geoff Downes, Billy Sherwood and Jon Davison feel about all this? Here's an official statement from the band:

"While Jon Anderson has rights to use the name as one of the co-owners of the trademark, Yes’ position is that every effort should be made by promoters, ticket agencies and all involved to respect Yes’ magnificent and loyal fanbase and minimize confusion regarding the use of Yes Featuring Anderson, Rabin, Wakeman.”

They'll also be touring this year, also starting in August.

Yes was co-founded in 1968 by Anderson and bassist Chris Squire, who died in 2015. While Wakeman is mostly associated with the Seventies "prog era" of the band, and Rabin is associated with the band's Eighties "pop era," Anderson is the bridge between the two. Other touring band members include Lee Pomeroy on bass and Louis Molino III on drums.

2017 Yes featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman Tour Dates

All shows are going on sale soon. Visit YESfeaturingARW.com for more info.

Sat/ Aug- 26 Stockton, CA Bob Hope Theater

Mon/ Aug- 28 Saratoga, CA Mountain Winery

Tue/Aug-29 Friant, CA Table Mountain Casino

Thu/ Aug- 31 Las Vegas, NV Smith Center

Sat/ Sep- 2 Layton, UT The Kenley Amphitheater

Sun/ Sep- 3 Littleton, CO Hudson Gardens

Tue/ Sep- 5 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Center

Thu/ Sep- 7 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

Sat/ Sep- 9 Hammond, IN Venue at the Horseshoe Casino

Tue/ Sep- 12 Kettering, OH Fraze Pavilion

Wed/ Sep- 13 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap

Fri/ Sep- 15 Akron, OH Goodyear Theater at East End

Sat/ Sep- 16 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

Mon/ Sep- 18 Quebec City, QC Grand Theatre du Quebec City

Tue/ Sep- 19 Montreal, QC St. Denis Theatre

Thu/Sep-21 Port Chester , NY Capitol Theatre

Sat/ Sep- 23 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sun/ Sep- 24 Brookville, NY Tilles Center

Wed/ Sep- 27 Newark, NJ NJ PAC (New Jersey Performing Arts Center)

Fri/ Sep- 29 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center

Sat/ Sep- 30 Trenton, NJ Patriots Theater at the War Memorial

Sun/ Oct- 1 Philadelphia, PA Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center

Wed/ Oct- 4 Boston, MA Orpheum Theater

Thu/Oct-5 Albany, NY Palace Theatre Tue/Oct-10 Melbourne, FL King Center For The Performing Arts

Sat/ Oct- 7 Niagara Falls, NY Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

Sun/ Oct- 8 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre

Wed/ Oct- 11 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

Fri/Oct-13 West Palm Beach, FL Kravis Center For The Performing Arts

Sat/Oct-14 Miami, FL Adrienne Arsht Center For The Perf. Arts



