Yes Nominated Third Time for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

(Image credit: Richard E. Aaron/Getty Images)

Will the third time be the charm for Yes?

The pioneering British prog-rock group has once again been nominated for induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame following two previous nominations. The nod puts the band on the ballot for the Hall of Fame’s class of 2017.

Longtime Yes drummer Alan White said, “It is a distinguished honor to again receive a nomination to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Yes has a history of being pioneers in exploring new musical territory, 48 years later the band is still continuing this quest, who knew? Thank you for the consideration of this esteemed award.”

The ballot for Yes includes White, current guitarist Steve Howe, late bassist Chris Squire and former members Jon Anderson (vocals), Bill Bruford (drums), Tony Kaye (keyboards), Rick Wakeman (keyboards) and Trevor Rabin (guitar).

Other nominees for the class of 2017 include Bad Brains, Chic, Electric Light Orchestra, the J. Geils Band, Jane’s Addiction, Joan Baez, Journey, MC5, Pearl Jam, Steppenwolf, the Cars, the Zombies, Joe Tex, Chaka Khan, Depeche Mode, Janet Jackson, Kraftwerk and Tupac Shakur.

Fans can visit RockHall.com/vote to case their votes (one ballot per day) for whom they want to see inducted. Voting is open now through December 5. The top five artists from the fan vote will comprise a "fans' ballot" that will be counted along with the other ballots to determine the 2017 inductees, announced in December.

The current Yes line-up—which includes Howe, White, Jon Davison (vocals), Billy Sherwood (bass) and Geoff Downes (keyboard)—heads to Japan next month for a six-date tour, from November 21 to 29, where the group will perform the albums Yessongs and Tales from Topographic Oceans. Drummer Jay Schellen will also travel with the band for these dates to sit in for White at times until he is fully healed from this summer's back surgery.

In early 2017, Yes will again host and headline the fourth annual Cruise to the Edge, set for February 7 to 11, aboard Royal Caribbean's Brilliance of the Seas. The cruise will feature more than 20 artist performances, including Yes (with White on drums), Kansas, Steve Hackett, Mike Portnoy, John Wetton, Patrick Moraz, Bad Dreams, and many others.