Yngwie Malmsteen Lesson: Cracking the Code, Season 2, Episode 2: "Inside the Volcano" — Video

Guitarist Troy Grady hosts a web series called "Cracking the Code."

In each episode, he breaks down a phrase — or something awesome that he has learned or figured out — and then explains it in a detail-packed way that includes an information- and graphics-packed video.

Back in August, we shared Episode 1 of the second season of "Cracking the Code." It's an Yngwie Malmsteen-related lesson called "Get Down for the Upstroke," and you can watch it here.

Today we bring you the long-awaited Episode 2, "Inside the Volcano"! This time, Grady lays down a set of rules that boils down the entire Yngwie picking technique to five points anyone can implement.

From Grady:

"Season 2 of 'Cracking the Code' launches a new chapter in the understanding of advanced picking technique. With the discovery of downward pickslanting and its companion technique, chunking, a window opens on a world of speed and clarity we've only dreamed was possible.

"Over the course of the first two episodes of Season 2, we'll discover the power of Yngwie's fascinating and genre-defining asymmetrical approach to picking and come to understand the vast importance of downward pickslanting as a cornerstone of some of the greatest techniques in guitar history."

So yes — get ready to learn about pickslanting, chunking and lots more in the new video below (posted October 16)!

For more about Troy Grady and his instructional videos, visit troygrady.com and gumroad.com.