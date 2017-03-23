Yngwie Malmsteen Guitar Fail: Tech Misses His Guitar Toss

(Image credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

The Generation Axe tour—the same impressive collection of six-string maestros that rocked the US last spring—has announced several Asian dates that kick off in April. The tour features Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi.

Anyway, the news has us looking back at some of the highlights—of which there were many—of last year's tour, like this one.

On May 2, 2016, the crew pulled into Detroit for a rousing show at the Royal Oak Music Theatre. During his solo set, Malmsteen threw one of his Strats into the air—as he has many times before—but the stage hand didn't, um, catch it.

You can see all the action below. Be sure to stay tuned for more info about possible 2017 Generation Axe Tour dates.

