Yngwie Malmsteen Shreds on Guitar Gods Tour —Tour

As you probably know by now, Yngwie Malmsteen is headlining the Guitar Gods Tour, a note-filled jaunt — also featuring Gary Hoey and Guns N' Roses' Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal — that is now working its way from Seattle (June 26) to Houston (July 12).

Well, in case you haven't been able to attend any of the shows — maybe you had to go to wedding or babysit your girlfriend's sick cat — we thought we'd share three fan-filled videos that give you a very good idea of what you're missing.

Enjoy the three clips below. They include a song called "Overture," which Malmsteen performed here at GW HQ two weeks ago (That video is coming soon), plus a cover of Deep Purple's "Burn" — and, of course, a whole bunch of arpeggios from hell and/or Sweden! Enjoy!