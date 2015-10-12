Zakk Sabbath, Zakk Wylde's Black Sabbath Cover Band, Play "War Pigs"

Late last week, Zakk Wylde's Black Sabbath cover band, Zakk Sabbath, performed a set at the Slidebar in Fullerton, California.

Below, you can watch two decent fan-filmed clips of the band playing "War Pigs" from the October 8 show.

Besides Wylde on guitar and vocals, Zakk Sabbath features bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson and drummer Joey Castillo.

While we're sort of on the topic:

In a 2014 interview with Songfacts, Wylde said he didn't think the Ronnie James Dio-fronted version of Sabbath stayed true to the band's original sound.

"You listen to Black Sabbath with Ronnie James Dio in it, and it's not Black Sabbath," said Wylde, who spent several years as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist. "They should have just called it Heaven & Hell right from the beginning. Because you listen to that Heaven and Hell album, that doesn't sound anything close to Black Sabbath. I mean, that sounds about as much like Black Sabbath as Blizzard of Ozz sounds like Black Sabbath.

"If you were to play Black Sabbath for me—and I'm a huge Sabbath freako—and then with Father Dio over there, I'd be going, 'Oh, cool, what band is this? This is good stuff.' I mean, the songs don't even sound Black Sabbath-y. I mean, 'Neon Knights,' could you picture Ozzy singing over that song? I can't either. It's weird. It's a whole different band."