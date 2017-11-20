Zakk Wylde & Black Label Society Premiere "All That Once Shined" Music Video

Zakk Wylde and Black Label Society have premiered the music video for their new single, "All That Once Shined."

The video—like the band's most recent music video, for "Room for Nightmares"—was directed by longtime Black Label Society collaborator Justin Reich. It seems to be a tongue-in-cheek half-homage, half-parody of Bob Dylan's legendary "Subterranean Homesick Blues" music video.

The single is taken from the band's upcoming album, Grimmest Hits. The album—the band's tenth—is slated for a January 19, 2018 release via Entertainment One (eOne).

You can preorder Grimmest Hitshere.

For more on Black Label Society, stop by blacklabelsociety.com.