Zakk Wylde & Black Label Society Premiere New Song, "Trampled Down Below"

Zakk Wylde and Black Label Society have premiered a new song, "Trampled Down Below." The song—which you can listen to below—is the third offering from the group's new album, Grimmest Hits, following "Room for Nightmares" and "All That Once Shined."

Aside from Grimmest Hits, this year also will see Wylde's return as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist—a role he has served on a number of occasions—during Ozzy's lengthy farewell world tour, which is set to begin this May.

Grimmest Hits is set for a January 19 release via Entertainment One (eOne). You can preorder it here.

For more on Black Label Society, stop by blacklabelsociety.com.