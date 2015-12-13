Zakk Wylde Performs Black Sabbath's "Fairies Wear Boots," "N.I.B." and "War Pigs" at Tony MacAlpine Benefit Show

This past Saturday night, a host of shred and rock greats got together to help out an ailing friend, Tony MacAlpine.

The 55-year-old guitarist was recently diagnosed with colon cancer; his wife also has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"The Benefit for Tony MacAlpine," which took place at Los Angeles' Wiltern Theatre, featured appearances by Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Mike Portnoy, Billy Sheehan, Derek Sherinian and John 5, plus Tom Morello, Nuno Bettencourt and RIchie Kotzen. That Metal Show's Eddie Trunk served as master of ceremonies.

Below, check out fan-filmed clips of Wylde performing three Black Sabbath songs at the event—"Fairies Wear Boots," "N.I.B." and "War Pigs." The band, which went by the Zakk Sabbath moniker that night, featured Sheehan (bass), Sherinian (keyboards) and Portnoy (drums).

Is it just me or is it rare to see Sheehan playing Black Sabbath songs? Maybe it's just me ...

In addition to the show, several artists donated their personal instruments, which will be available for auction through December 19 at tonymacalpine.com. All proceeds will be collected on behalf of MacAlpine and his family.

Auction items include:

• Personal guitars donated by Vai, Kiss, Steve Lukather, Satriani, Steve Stevens, Paul Gilbert, Joe Bonamassa, John Petrucci, Tom Morello, Richie Kotzen, Vinnie Moore and Jeff Loomis

• Signature snare drums from Simon Phillips, Gregg Bissonette, Portnoy and Eric Singer

• Signature bass from Sheehan

• Bass lessons with Rudy Sarzo

• Stage outfit worn by John 5 on the Rob Zombie tour

• A balcony stateroom and two Gold VIP packages from the Axes & Anchors Cruise (February 20 to 24, 2016).

Raffle items at the event included a matching pair of A Little Thunder pickups designed by ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons. A Little Thunder is a humbucker that adds a -1 or -2 octave bass signal to the bottom strings of your guitar while still preserving all six guitar strings. There's no MIDI, drilling or 9V batteries required for this drop-in replacement. Head here for more information.

Stay tuned for more videos and photos from the show.

Photo: Andy Alt