Mashup: Meshuggah Meets Def Leppard in "Pour Some Meshuggah On Me"

To celebrate the upcoming release of Meshuggah's new album, Koloss, which is due out March 26 via Nuclear Blast Records, some of my Boston-based friends made a video that's been making the rounds. It's called "Pour Some Meshuggah On Me."

The video is a musical mash-up combining Meshuggah-style riffing with Def Leppard's "Pour Some Sugar On Me."

Check out the video and tell me what you think!

Most of the people in the video are from a Boston-based progressive metal band called The Dead Station. I've heard one song by them, and it was very cool. They're working on a full-length CD at the moment, but I'm not sure when it will be out.

Check out the band at their Facebook page. They have a song you can download called "Limitless Or So It Seems."

OK, here's "Pour Some Meshuggah On Me":

