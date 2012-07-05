The New Face of Chuck E. Cheese: A Les Paul-Playing Mouse

It looks like Chuck E. Cheese, the kid-friendly national pizza chain, has officially ditched its longtime, retro-rodent mascot in favor of a younger, Les Paul-playing mouse. (You can even see what looks like a tiny Gibson logo on the guitar's headstock if you look closely.)

The company introduced the hip new mouse -- and what appears to be a new logo, "Chuck E. Rocks" -- earlier today on its Facebook page, next to the text, “You’ve Never Seen Chuck Rock Like This Before.”

Reaction has been mixed. Facebook comments include:

•"I like the new look. He is fit and trim and active!"

•"Chuckie's face doesn't look as friendly, especially in the guitar pic. That might be a problem"

•"My brother works there."

Expect to see more of the musical new mouse online, on TV, in print ads and wherever guitar-playing mice congregate.

As an aside, according to ABC, no one was more surprised by the mouse-swapping news than Duncan Brannan, who provided the voice of the old-timey, baseball-cap-sporting mouse for more than 20 years.

Regardless, it's nice to know Chuck E. Cheese thinks we're cool!

