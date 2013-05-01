Required Reading: '365 Guitars, Amps & Effects You Must Play'

Many guitarists may never know the crunchy overdrive and sweet compression of a vintage 1968 Marshall JMP50 “Plexi” amplifier driven through a 4x12 Marshall cabinet loaded with Celestion Greenback speakers, much less the grinding, high-gain distortion of a Bogner Uberschall Twin Jet.

And isn’t that shame?

Because if you care about tone, you’ll find that Dave Hunter's new book — 365 Guitars, Amps & Effects You Must Play — reveals why the handpicked pieces of guitars and gear within — from classic to current — became legendary. It’s an essential collection that may encourage you to seek out and experience for yourself the instruments mentioned, whether you’re familiar with them or not.

Among the book’s 320 pages and more than 680 beautiful photos, you’ll find unique and iconic guitars, vintage and classic amplifiers, popular and beloved effects, each with its own short description, informative features and what it sounds and feels like to play.

Great examples include rare amplifiers such as the counterfeit Fender “GI amp” (a Korean copy of a Fender amp that were sold to American servicemen stationed overseas during the Vietnam war), or the classic 1985 Dean Z guitar, made popular because of its high-output humbuckers and flamed maple top.

Not everything is out of reach; there are many examples of gear you still can easily acquire like the Z.Vex Fuzz Factory, a stompbox that is both powerful and unpredictable in the fuzz overtones it produces thanks to its innovative circuitry.

365 Guitars, Amps & Effects You Must Play is required reading for any gear lover who wishes to spend the next year becoming familiar with the instruments that are responsible for some of the most memorable tones.

For more info, check out the book on Amazon.com.

