Rock Stars: Guitar World Horoscopes, Week of February 6, 2012

2012 is a year fraught with cosmic significance. Musicians and artists, more sensitive to vibrational influences than most, will benefit from knowledge of these heavenly influences.

This year started with major planetary shifts that will continue to bring transformation throughout 2012. Jupiter, the planet of luck, expansion and optimism, entered Taurus on Christmas Day and will remain there throughout the year, which supports the realization of abstract ideas.

Uranus, the planet of unexpected surprises and social networks, is finally fully established and moving forward in Aries (and will be through most of 2019), bringing excitement and massive change. Neptune is preparing to make a major shift from Aquarius into the sign it rules, Pisces, in February, enhancing everyone’s creative self-expression for years to come.

And last, but definitely not least, Mars, the planet of ambition and aggression, is retrograde through mid-April, enabling us to go back and put effort into finally finishing something started long ago.

ARIES: Your creativity is in high gear with the full moon in Leo. You may find that all of your past aspirations have, for the most part, been accomplished. It is now time for you to formulate completely new hopes and dreams to strive for in the years ahead. Neptune in Pisces prompts you to be creative when devising a new plan for the future.

TAURUS: A friend may be obscuring the truth from you right now Taurus, especially if you have been very sensitive about a chapter of your past that you would rather forget. Use the power of this week’s full moon in Leo to root out negative self-perceptions that may be hampering your forward progression.

GEMINI: A writing project that has been on hold or floundering for ages may finally get off the ground suddenly and without warning, this week, Gemini. Don’t procrastinate or a singular opportunity to expand your sphere of influence will pass you by. The full moon in Leo heightens and intensifies your creative impulse now.

CANCER: The full moon in Leo will blast you out of those blues and get usually introverted Cancers to come out of their shells. Neptune’s entry into Pisces boosts your intuitive nature, enabling you to clearly perceive friends’ and family member’s feelings. Just don’t rely solely on your intuition this week; confirm all psychic assumptions before you act on them.

LEO: The full moon in your Sun sign this week supercharges you with energy, especially when it comes to socializing and networking with friends. This is one of Leo’s true strengths: the ability to connect with others. Use it to your advantage this week in putting a new group of people together for future collaboration.

VIRGO: A secret you have been keeping from a friend or lover may be exposed as the full moon in Leo illuminates and reveals your innermost feelings. Neptune in Pisces may bring an air of deception and delusion to your closest partnerships. Now is the time to clear the air with loved ones before a situation blows up in your face.

LIBRA: Work, work, and more work is all that is on Libra’s mind these days. The full moon on Leo enables you to capitalize on your innate creativity to complete a project that has been years in the making. Neptune in Pisces imparts an air of mystery to your creative self-expression.

SCORPIO: The full moon in Leo shines a light on your career, forcing you to come to terms with professional aspirations. If your day job is making you miserable, fully consider the pros and cons before making an abrupt move. You may have the opportunity to completely transform professionally in the coming weeks.

SAGITTARIUS: An important mentor may come into your life right now. Remain open to the teachings of someone more experienced than you are; the full moon in Leo enables you to absorb their lessons fully. While work may be your main focus, you mist also address issues arising on the domestic front as well. Consider carefully giving in to a temptation to pick up and leave it all behind.

CAPRICORN: You have a flair for the dramatic this week with the full moon in Leo stirring up deep-seated emotions. Your ability to read into the actions of colleagues and loved ones is heightened by Neptune in Pisces. If you use this power to take advantage of others you may alienate some of your closest allies.

AQUARIUS: Now is the time to capitalize, quite literally, on your investment into your own artistic vision. Neptune in Pisces marks the beginning of a phase when your innovation and creativity will not only fulfill you emotionally but also fill your pockets as well. Be on the lookout for a potential business partner to come into your life in the next few weeks.

PISCES: Neptune is again in your Sun sign, Pisces, invigorating your creativity and intensifying your intuitive visions. The full moon in Leo energizes and motivates you when it comes to your work; you will have a rare opportunity to get yourself out of an artistic rut and embark on a completely different path when it comes to your work.

Margaret Santangelo is a New York City-based freelance writer and astrologer specializing in the astrology of rock and roll. She has been a contributor to Guitar World, XXL, CosmoGirl!, Seventeen and other publications over the past 15 years.