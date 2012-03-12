Rock Stars: Guitar World Horoscopes, Week of March 12, 2012

Is this the right time to record the rock opera you've been putting off? Should you join that death metal bluegrass band? Check in every week with Margaret Santangelo's Rock Stars column.

GENERAL PLANETARY OVERVIEW: Week of March 12, 2012

Brace yourself. An intense week blasts in on Monday with Mercury screeching to a halt and beginning its back track through Aries (and, in short order, Pisces) for the next three weeks.

The signs ruled by Mercury: Gemini and Virgo will experience this influence most intensely. Despite its terrible reputation, this retrograde of Mercury, the communication planet may actually bring positive influences regarding writing, publishing and creativity. Now is the time to review, revise and reassess.

It is possible to quickly settle open-ended issues that have dangled without resolution for some time. A grand trine (A fortunate aspect formed by three planets, each is trine to the other two) in earth signs mid-week accelerates the flow of energy between Mars, Venus, Jupiter and Pluto. Venus and Jupiter conjoin in Taurus Wednesday morning, bringing luck to income expansion, as well as the increase of savings, capital gains and investments. Mars trines Jupiter and then Pluto in succession on Wednesday morning and evening; creating a transformational vortex for accomplishing financial goals that enhance our independence and freedom.

The power of this exact grand trine in earth elements at 9 degrees should be permitted to flow freely; the repression of these energies could precipitate potentially destructive effects. Reckless behavior or unnecessary conflict on Saturday, St. Patrick’s Day, is possible, with the moon in raucous Aquarius just in time for weekend get-togethers. Fun-loving and celebratory vibrations dominate throughout St. Patty’s weekend, so beware of self-destructive or indulgent tendencies.

ARIES: The week begins with Mercury turning retrograde in your Sun sign, Aries, and you could feel out-of-sorts, confused, or foggy; this week is not the best time for major decisions. A grand trine in earth signs on Wednesday brings a free flow of energy between your professional aspirations and your financial goals. Moreover, Venus and Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, conjoin in Taurus in the house of cash and money, indicating that 2012 will be a very profitable year. Just beware, Mars retrograde in indicates that unexpected tasks could arise with a previously completed project.

Aries Rock Stars: Leon Russell, born April 2, 1942; Aretha Franklin, born March 25,1942.

TAURUS: This is a lucky week for Taureans, especially those born between April 29 and 31. Venus and Jupiter come together in your sun sign, Taurus, on Wednesday. If you accept your desire to for financial growth, you have the means to transform your aspirations into a reality. On Wednesday, the grand trine between Mars, Pluto, Venus, and Jupiter will impart free flowing energy to creative self-expression. A spiritual reassessment will assist with an important decision regarding a romance. Trust your intuition; you have insight into your deepest motivations right now. Mercury and Uranus in your psychic sector on Sunday forces intuition to the forefront of your consciousness. Don’t push it aside.

Taurus Rock Stars: James Brown born May 3, 1933; Cher, born May 20, 1946.

GEMINI: Mercury, your ruling planet, retrogrades in Aries early Monday morning. An old dispute or disagreement could resurface, or revisions to a project could catch you off-guard. A grand trine in earth signs highlights your most personal ambitions. With your keen intuition, major life changes, especially regarding close relationships and your domestic foundation, come more easily now. Flashes of brilliance may accompany Mercury’s communion with inspirational Uranus on Sunday. A rebellious concept regarding a creative project could inspire you to drop everything and work this weekend. Major progress in wrapping up a long-standing project is possible.

Gemini Rock Stars: Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac born May 26, 1948; Bob Dylan, born May 24, 1941.

CANCER: You may feel as though you barely have the energy to get out of bed, much less travel across the country (or across town). Professional demands may force you on an unexpected expedition. An expansive grand trine in earth signs lubricates the energetic flow between your social, communicative, and collaborative sectors. Now is the time to expand your social network and aggressively pursue creative goals. Mercury and Uranus converge in Aries on Sunday, bringing a bolt of unexpected luck in your professional sector, most likely regarding the addition of new talent to your team.

Cancer Rock Stars: Linda Ronstadt, born July 15, 1946; Carlos Santana, born July 20, 1947.

LEO: Express experimental ideas to colleagues and partners this week. Mercury’s retrograde in Aries inspires you to express your vision without reservation. A grand trine in earth signs motivates the ambitious pursuit of financial goals. Right now you can easily expand your professional sphere of influence and therefore transform your career by dramatically increasing your productivity. Jupiter, the planet of growth, is conjunct Venus, the planet of the arts, money, and possessions, in your tenth house of professional goals. Now is the time to make bold career moves; lady luck is on your side.

Leo Rock Stars: Robert Plant, born August 20, 1948; Whitney Houston, born August 9, 1963.

VIRGO: Prepare for a week of corrections as you Mercury retrogrades in Aries on Monday. Discussions or disagreements with management, lawyers or other colleagues is possible; now is the time to reassess previously agreed to terms and review documentation and contracts. Mid-week, a grand trine in earth signs expands your sphere of influence and power to make your creative vision a reality. A bolt of inspiration from Uranus on Sunday motivates the reassessment of financial issues regarding shared resources; you have the focus and concentration to review the fine print this weekend.

Virgo Rock Stars: Van Morrison, born August 31, 1945; Chryssie Hynde, born September 7, 1951.

LIBRA: As the week begins with Mercury retrograde in Aries, you may encounter difficulty expressing your true feelings in a partnership. However, a grand trine in earth signs on Wednesday enabled you to dig deep and access your innermost emotions. Exorcise all your deepest, most repressed feelings. Honest communication will quickly rectify an off-kilter situation with band mates or colleagues. A dispute brewing behind-the-scenes that you’ve managed to stay out of could explode if you don’t exercise your Libran flair for diplomacy this weekend.

Libra Rock Stars: Tom Petty, born October 20, 1950; Nico of The Velvet Underground, born October 16, 1938.

SCORPIO: The week begins with Mercury retrograde in Aries, increasing the pace of your daily responsibilities. A grand trine in earth signs inspires a reexamination of your innermost motives about personal relationships. Despite entertaining an innovative idea to move a project forward, you are conflicted about sharing your vision for fear of rejection. An intrepid and daring attitude enables the most professional progress this week. You may need some additional assistance in order to meet a deadline; explore bringing on an intern or someone else to share your burdens.

Scorpio Rock Stars: Terry Reid, born November 13, 1949; Joni Mitchell, born November 7, 1943.

SAGITTARIUS: The moon enters Sagittarius on Tuesday, marking March’s high-energy period. Address potential career growth over the next few months; investigate every opportunity and pursue every lead. You may find the perfect gig just through networking, so don’t shun or beg off on work-related social events. A creative solution to a problem you thought was insurmountable may come like a bolt of lightening this weekend. A professional venture suddenly becomes much more viable -- and even potentially financially profitable.

Sagittarius Rock Stars: Keith Richards, born December 18, 1943; Sinead O’Connor, born December 8, 1966.

CAPRICORN: The moon enters Capricorn, on Thursday, the fifteenth, also known as the Ides of March. You can access your deepest emotions and channel them into creative work with ease under the prevailing influences. Big money could be on the way; but only if you play your cards right and refuse to fold under pressure. Fear motivated by outside influences could interfere with decision-making abilities. Remain sequestered from the outside world this weekend; Mercury brings divine inspiration about your future direction and ultimate fate.

Capricorn Rock Stars: Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin, born January 9, 1944; Janis Joplin, born January 19, 1943.

AQUARIUS: The moon enters sociable Aquarius on Saturday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day. You could reconnect with a friend from the past who can assist you with a current professional quandary. A long-term project may finally bear fruit, but one misstep could throw everything off. With Mercury retrograde in your house of communication, you may be caught up in self-criticism. Rather than poison the purity of your thought, address your grievances to collaborators. Once you exorcise repressed negativity, you will be able to move forward. (84)

Aquarius Rock Stars: Lee Ranaldo of Sonic Youth born February 3, 1956; Yoko Ono, born February 18, 1933.

PISCES: The Sun in Pisces continues to stir up more emotional wreckage from the past with which you must contend. You may be tempted to evade nasty confrontations with your inner-self, but a grand trine in earth signs mid-week makes such avoidance impossible. No matter where you go or what you do, these repressed emotions will bubble up to the surface when Mercury and Uranus converge in your communication sector. This is the perfect time to get everything off your chest by talking it over with a trusted confidante. It will be such a relief to vent toxic feelings.

Pisces Rock Stars: Arthur Lee, born March 7, 1945; Sister Rosetta Tharpe, March 20, 1915.

Margaret Santangelo is a New York City-based freelance writer and astrologer specializing in the astrology of rock and roll. She has been a contributor to Guitar World, XXL, CosmoGirl!, Seventeen and other publications over the past 15 years.